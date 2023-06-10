Nepal Pride Parade: Sexual minorities demand equality, recognition

KATHMANDU: The fifth edition of the Nepal Pride Parade rolled on the streets of Kathmandu on Saturday painting the roads with rainbow-colored flags and slogans demanding equality.

The members of PoMSOGIESEC, which stands for People of Marginalized Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Sex Characteristics, annually organize the parade on the second Saturday of June. Since its inception, the demand for equality has always been the core subject of discussion as well as the parade.

"The implementation of Nepal's progressive laws for sexual minorities only changes when the mentality of people changes. The extremity which is needed now hasn't matched. It should have been much better in terms of people knowing everyone have their own right, have own space, they have dignity. Nothing matters when you love someone, judging someone on the basis of gender is never a choice and our society is not able to accept and understand it," Samana Lawoti, one of the participants of the Pride Parade told ANI.

The parade has been held in Nepal for people of Queer Youth Group-a youth-led queer organization in collaboration with Queer Rights Collective an informal collective of queer folks and Campaign for Change, an intersex rights organization has been organizing the annual celebration.

On Saturday, the group marched from Ratnapark to Narayan Chaur chanting slogans and holding placards. The group has been demanding their recognition and fighting for its identity which has been its first and foremost thing.

The minority groups also have been claiming that the state has defrauded them by making promises to provide them with citizenship on the basis of sexual identity failing to get implemented.

Also, they have been demanding for legalization of same-sex marriage and the issue of the adoption of children. The newly promulgated constitution of Nepal in September 2015 has special provisions for sexual minorities but the group has been demanding to complete its implementation.

"Perception towards sexual minority groups in Nepal has to change. I want people to give equal treatment and respect to sexual minorities as well as normal people. We are secluded from society and treated as if we are from another universe and our rights are totally neglected which we want to be eradicated," Rita Upreti, another participant told ANI.

Pride Day in particular is the day when Pride Parade is celebrated. Pride Parade is a rally event, while the day it falls is Pride Day. The second Saturday of June is the Pride Day in Nepal. The month of June in the Gregorian calendar is the 'Pride Month'.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Sulochana Panchakoti, an activist from the sexual minority groups said, "At first we need to start educating our own family because it still is a new thing for them which use to come forth in closet and the family members also aren't that aware about the LGBTQI community. So they should be educated about all the terms and where ever the homophobic jokes are being cracked we should react by terming it wrong and say no and explain about it further."