NEP will help empower youth, says Jaishankar

VARANASI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the New Education Policy (NEP) is a step in the direction of preparing the youth for the future technological challenges of the new world.

The EAM’s praise for the NEP comes at a time when Chief Minister MK Stalin has opposed the policy, warning that it would regress the state by 2,000 years. Speaking at the Kashi Tamil Sangamamam 3.0 in Varanasi, Jaishankar highlighted the government’s efforts to develop talent with a focus on both tradition and technology, crediting the NEP for the strides taken by the country in areas like space, AI and drones.

Today many universities have drone programmes, he said, showcasing the catalyst role played by NEP for nurturing young talent and preparing them to reposition India as a global source of technology. Jaishankar said the Narendra Modi-led government is keen to get feedback from the public about its programmes, including schemes for startups, from people in interior parts of states.

“I will pass on the message to the people in charge to increase the messaging about central programmes for the benefit of people in the interiors not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other parts of the country,” he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the NEP’s three-language policy, accusing the Union government of attempting to impose Hindi on Tamils. He asserted that his administration would not tolerate any move that undermines the State’s identity or the prominence of the Tamil language.