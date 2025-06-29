Negligence, mismanagement that led to Puri temple stampede inexcusable: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he was deeply pained by the stampede near a temple in Odisha’s Puri, and asserted that the “negligence and mismanagement” which led to the tragedy are inexcusable.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple on Sunday morning, officials said.

“I am deeply pained by the stampede during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra, which claimed three lives and injured at least 50 people. This tragedy follows reports of 500 devotees being injured on Friday during the yatra.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured devotees. The negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy are inexcusable,” Kharge said in a post on X.

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said.

“The state government and authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the grave lapses that caused this incident. Ensuring public safety and effective crowd management is paramount, especially during pre-planned festivities. Those responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable under the law,” Kharge said.

The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the devotees and commits to supporting all efforts to provide relief, medical assistance, and aid to the affected families, he added.