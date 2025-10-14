Need to strengthen Mullaiperiyar dam: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said some directions may be needed to ensure the strengthening of the 130-year-old Mullaiperiyar dam in Kerala following concerns over its safety and structural stability.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments as well as the NDMA on a PIL filed by the NGO Save Kerala Brigade seeking decommissioning of the old dam and construction of a new one.

“Some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam,” a bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said, and suggested that the matter be examined by an expert body to assess safety aspects and feasibility of constructing a new structure.

“This is one of the oldest dams,” the CJI said when senior advocate V Giri, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the aging dam poses a serious threat to the lives and property of nearly 10 million people living downstream and urged that the court direct the construction of a new dam to ensure public safety.

“…only my lords can interfere, there is no other way in which it can be done. Nobody will be prejudiced.” The plea sought an evaluation of the dam by experts and the court’s directions for decommissioning its operation and its reconstruction, and also a court-supervised, multidisciplinary expert inspection of the Mullaiperiyar dam involving national and international experts.

It also sought a reduction of the reservoir level as an interim measure of safety.

Besides, it has asked for directions to prepare a detailed dam safety reassessment and decommissioning or reconstruction plan if required.