Need to focus on air defence systems to protect India's air domain: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pointed out that new trends have emerged in the field of air warfare and there is a need to analyse and learn from them to strengthen the defence preparedness.

He exhorted the Indian Air Force (IAF) to focus on strengthening the air defence systems, use of drones and making headway in the field of aerospace to protect India's air domain.

Rajnath said this in the two-day Air Force Commanders' Conference, which started in Delhi on Thursday.

During the session, the Defence Minister was briefed on the operational preparedness of the IAF by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff,.

In his address to the Commanders, Rajnath Singh emphasised on the need to enhance operational preparedness and highlighted the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services.

He urged the IAF commanders to examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context.

“There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” the Defence Minister said.

Rajnath Singh praised the stellar role played by the IAF during the recent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and other flood affected areas.

He also congratulated the IAF for successfully organising the Air Force Day Parade and Air Display at Prayagraj, which was well appreciated by the people.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were among those present on the occasion.

The ministry of defence said that the conference, which is held bi-annually, involves discussions on charting lAF's way ahead, given the current geo-political environment and technological imperatives.

Eminent national security experts and accomplished personalities from various fields are invited to present their views during the conference, the defence ministry official added.