'Need drastic measures now...': Jairam Ramesh on worsening air quality across country

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday raised serious concern over the rising pollution level in the country which is “increasing the disease burden” and called for drastic steps for the sake of future generations.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited several studies to say that air pollution has very serious effect on public health and some scientists have claimed that it is a cause for diabetes and hypertension.

“The Indian cricket captain has very rightly raised serious concerns on the worsening air pollution situation in India, which has now extended far beyond North India,” he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said a study by Indian scientists over a period of seven years in Delhi and Chennai confirms increased risk of type 2 diabetes with exposure to PM 2.5. The study shows one month of exposure to PM 2.5 led to higher levels of blood sugar and prolonged exposure of one year or more led to increased risk of diabetes, he noted.

The Congress leader said that the study also found that for every 10 μg/m3 increase in annual average PM 2.5 levels in Delhi and Chennai, the risk for diabetes increased by 22 per cent.

Another Indian study based on the same sample in Delhi alone showed annual average exposure to PM 2.5 led to increase in blood pressure levels and higher likelihood of developing hypertension, he claimed.

“These two studies demonstrate that air pollution has a very serious impact on public health,” the former environment minister said.

“The Modi government has tried hard to discredit past studies that clearly linked increased disease burden in India to air pollution. But it cannot wish away these two studies and the air pollution crisis at large,” Ramesh said.

“The time to act is well past. For the sake of future generations we need drastic measures now,” he also said, while sharing the studies of the effect of air pollution on diabetes and hypertension.

The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as a thick layer of pungent haze obscured the capital’s skyline with pollution levels entering the “severe” zone for the first time this season.

While scientists warned of a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks, doctors expressed concerns about a potential rise in respiratory problems.

The Delhi government has also called an emergency meeting on Friday to review the situation.

The city’s AQI reached 402 at 5 pm, the worst this season so far. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.