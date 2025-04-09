Nearly 3 months after attack on Saif Ali Khan, police file chargesheet in Mumbai court

MUMBAI: Police have filed a chargsheet in a Mumbai court in the case of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his home here by an intruder in January, officials said on Wednesday.

The chargesheet, filed by the Bandra police, consists of evidence against the accused Bangldeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, an official said without elaborating.

Khan, 54, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra area on January 16.

The actor subsequently underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital and was discharged five days later.

On January 19, the police arrested Shariful Islam (30) from neighbouring Thane.

The knife fragment that got lodged near the actor's spine during the attack as well as a part found at the scene of crime have matched with the weapon recovered from the accused, the police told a court here last week.

The three pieces were part of the same weapon used to attack the actor, the police said while opposing the bail plea of the accused.

The police also said the offence was very "serious in nature" and "strong evidence" is available against the accused.