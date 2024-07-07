NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in resort amid rains in Thane

MUMBAI: As many as 49 people were rescued from a water-logged resort amid rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

A team from the NDRF used boats and life jackets to rescue people stranded at the resort due to flooding in the Shahpur area, the official said.

As part of the monsoon preparedness, NDRF teams were deployed in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, he said.

The official said there are 13 teams with 32 to 35 personnel each in different parts of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, etc.

Five teams are at the NDRF head office in Pune, he added.