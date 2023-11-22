NDRF personnel enter Silkyara tunnel as rescue operations intensifies

UTTARKASHI: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Wednesday entered the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where 41 workers remain trapped. The rescue operations have intensified at the site with around 30 ambulances have been arranged at the spot to cater to emergency services if needed.

NDRF personnel carrying oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation



The rescuers have completed 45-meter pipe drilling to evacuate the trapped workers.#Silkyara #SilkyaraTunnel #rescueoperation pic.twitter.com/RUPUU5Qe9u — DT Next (@dt_next) November 22, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Bisan Singh Panwar, Ambulance Technical Staff said, "We have oxygen cylinders available in the ambulances. Once workers come out, their vital organs will be checked. A total of 30 ambulances have been arranged so far. Out of 30 ambulances, there are 8 advanced life support ambulances and 22 BLS ambulances. It has been instructed to us that remain alert as rescue operation might be completed by night."







Earlier today, Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe on Wednesday said that work for the next phase will start today itself. Khulbe who is also the Special Executive Officer in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, said, "I am very happy to tell you that with the work we were doing for the last 1 hour, we have drilled another 6-meter length with an American Oger machine. I am hopeful that in the next 2 hours, work will start for the next phase."

The government said that ONGC is mobilizing machinery from the USA, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad for vertical boring. Earlier on November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.

Five agencies--ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL--have been assigned specific responsibilities, working collaboratively with occasional task adjustments for operational efficiency, the government said.



