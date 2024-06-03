NDRF joins rescue operation of 13-year-old who fell in well

RAJASMAND: Rescue operations continued on Monday to pull out a 13-year-old boy who had fallen into a well, two days ago, in the Chhapli village of Rajasmand district, Rajasthan.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has joined to retrieve the teenager who fell into the well on Friday afternoon.

The Rajasmand Civil Defence Team and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site and started the operation for rescue.

Bhawani Shankar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the area said that the rescue operation has been underway for the last two days.

"Since two days, Rajasmand Civil Defence Team and SDRF were on the job, now, just today NDRF has also been called," said the SHO while addressing the event.

Further details are awaited.