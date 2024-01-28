"NDA will leave no stone unturned for development of Bihar": PM Modi after Nitish-led cabinet takes oath

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the oath of office again- this time for the record 9th times.

In a post on X, the PM said that the NDA government formed in Bihar under Nitish Kumar will leave no stone 'unturned' for the development of the state.

"The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of its people. I congratulate Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as CM, Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar," he posted.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth term.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

Along with Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government.

JD(U)'s Vijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar also took oath along with HAM's Santosh Kumar Suman and Sumit Kumar Singh who is an independent candidate.

Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "Things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Despite turbulence in state politics, Nitish, whether with the Mahagathbandhan or the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has managed to retain the CM's chair and ensured that his party has not split over his repeated flip-flops.