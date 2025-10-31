NDA releases manifesto for Bihar polls; promises jobs to one cr youth, free education, infra growth

PATNA: The NDA on Friday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising jobs to one crore youth, making of one crore 'Lakhpathi Didi', metro train services in four more cities and seven international airports in the state, among others.

Seven expressways, 10 industrial parks, free quality education from KG to PG and Rs 2,000 aid per month for SC students pursuing higher education are some of the other features of the manifesto.

The NDA, if voted to power, will also set up a world-class medicity, one medical college in each district, free ration, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and 50 lakh more pucca houses, according to the 69-page manifesto of the ruling NDA.

'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of the Goddess Sita, will be named as Sitapuram.

The manifesto was released at a press conference attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, and leaders of alliance partners.

“The NDA will provide more than 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skill census to promote skill-based employment, and establish Mega Skill Centres in every district, which will be further developed into Global Skilling Centres," Choudhary said.

Under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to women for prosperity and self-reliance, if the NDA is returned to power, he said.

One crore 'Lakhpathi Didi' will also be made by the NDA, and through the ‘Mission Crorepati’ initiative, we will work towards making identified women entrepreneurs become millionaires, according to the manifesto.

For the uplift of extremely backward classes (EBC), the NDA promised that it would provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to various professional groups belonging to the category.

'Panchamrit' guarantees for the poor are free ration, free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh, 50 lakh more pucca houses.

The NDA also promised that the financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually, aid for fishermen will be enhanced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000 annually, and a minimum support price for all crops, the manifesto said.

Bihar Sports City and Centres of Excellence for sports in every division of the state will be opened, while one factory and 10 new industrial parks in every district will be set up, if the NDA is voted to power, the manifesto said.

It also promised 100 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks and over 50,000 cottage industries, defence corridor and the opening of semiconductor manufacturing parks, etc.

In education sector, the NDA government promised residential schools for SC/ST students in every division, Rs 2,000 per month for SC/ST students studying in higher education institutions, up to Rs 10 lakh assistance for EBC category students, free quality education for children from poor families — from KG to PG, mid-day meals in schools and spending of Rs 5,000 crore on upgradation of important schools.

Seven expressways and the modernisation of 3,600 km of railway tracks have also been promised by the NDA in Bihar.