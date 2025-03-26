NCW welcomes SC stay on Allahabad HC's controversial observations on rape charges

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on controversial observations of the Allahabad High Court that "grabbing of a woman's breasts and pulling drawstrings of her pyjama" do not attract attempt to rape charge.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, calling it "shocking", and said the observations exhibited "total insensitiveness on the part of the judge".

The NCW said it has already submitted detailed grounds for contesting the HC ruling to the Ministry of Law and Justice and welcomed the Supreme Court's order.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has also discussed the matter with the Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and grounds to challenge it.