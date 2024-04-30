NCW seeks report from Karnataka Police on sexual abuse allegations against MP Prajwal Revanna

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report within three days from the Karnataka police over allegations of sexual abuse involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna.

In a letter to Karnataka DGP, the NCW drew attention to this matter following the circulation of several explicit video clips on social media platforms depicting Revanna allegedly engaged in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women.

The commission urged prompt and decisive action to apprehend the accused, who is reported to have fled the country.

It also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and dignity of women and preventing the perpetuation of a culture that fosters disrespect and violence against them.

"The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence," the letter read.

"Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country," it said.

The commission has demanded that a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the police authority concerned be submitted to it within three days.

The police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father -- JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

Prajwal (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26.