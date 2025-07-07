NCDRC issues notice to Mahesh Babu in land fraud case

Begin typing your search...

    7 July 2025
    CHENNAI: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a notice to actor Mahesh Babu in connection with a land fraud case.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the actor is alleged to have received Rs 3.4 crore for endorsing a real estate company.

    Based on complaints from affected individuals and supporting information, the commission has issued the notice.

    Further details awaited.

