NCDRC issues notice to Mahesh Babu in land fraud case
The actor is alleged to have received Rs 3.4 crore for endorsing a real estate company.
CHENNAI: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a notice to actor Mahesh Babu in connection with a land fraud case.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the actor is alleged to have received Rs 3.4 crore for endorsing a real estate company.
Based on complaints from affected individuals and supporting information, the commission has issued the notice.
Further details awaited.
