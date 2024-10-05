Naxalites kill three villages in two districts of Chhattisgarh

BIJAPUR: Three villagers were killed allegedly by Naxalites in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The murders were committed in Bijapur and Sukma districts, they said.

As per preliminary inputs, Naxalites killed two youths after holding a ‘jan-adalat’ (kangaroo court) at Savnar village under Gangaloor police station area of Bijapur district, an official said.

After learning about it on Saturday, police sent a team to the spot and more details concerning the murders are being collected, he said.

In Sukma, a villager named Barse Pedbodkel was killed allegedly by Naxalites on Friday on suspicion of being a police informer, another official said. A search has been launched in the area to trace the killers, he added.

In one of the most successful operations in Chhattisgarh so far, security forces on Friday gunned down 31 Naxalites in the state's Bastar region.