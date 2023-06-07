Begin typing your search...
Navy’s torpedo engages underwater target
NEW DELHI: An indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo of the Indian Navy successfully engaged an underwater target that was described by the force as a “significant milestone”. The Navy said the torpedo’s engagement of the target reflected its commitment to “future-proof combat readiness” through self-reliance. “This is a significant milestone in Navy’s and the DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain,” it said.
