Navya Naveli Nanda's initiative empowers young women with GenAI skills

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence is revolutionising the global workforce. Consequently, only recent graduates who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in applying GenAI skills in the workplace are now prioritised for employment.

Navya Naveli Nanda established Nimaya four years ago with a mission to empower young women to build aspirational careers in the future of work. Her mission is to provide high-quality training and exposure to futuristic skills to young female graduates, enabling them to qualify for desirable jobs in dynamic companies. To date, over 4,000 women have been upskilled across three states, with 85 per cent placement preference.

She is launching a program, titled Harayan’s Gen-AI Ready Naaris, in collaboration with Escorts Kubota Ltd’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Over 300 students from ten colleges in Faridabad and Kurukshtra have already applied for this fully free program. The program will train young college-going girls on how to apply over ten GenAI tools, including Chat GPT, Inslides, Arcwise, and CanvaAI, which are essential across various job roles. Participants will learn the fundamentals of prompt engineering, hyper-contextualisation, and how to create unique designs, conduct copy and research analysis, and engage in expert training from field experts in AI and business.

Notably, the program also includes placement support and training, facilitating selected high-performing students to interview with companies seeking intelligent talent.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact founders@nimaya.in for further information.