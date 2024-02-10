Navy acts on ’22 firing at fishers in Kodiakkarai

NEW DELHI: Administrative action was taken against a Navy officer following a board of inquiry into an incident of firing on Indian fishermen in the waters of Kodiakkarai nearly a year and a half ago, the Defense Ministry informed Parliament on Friday.

A fishing boat with around 10 fishermen had come under fire in the incident in October 2022. One fisherman sustained serious injuries.

“A board of inquiry has been completed on December 18, 2022, and administrative action has been taken against the Indian naval officer,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in the Lok Sabha.