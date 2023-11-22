Begin typing your search...

National herald case: ED attaches Rs 752-cr assets

A provisional order has been issued under PMLA against the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company Young Indian (YI)

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Nov 2023 11:57 PM GMT
Enforcement Directorate

NEW DELHI: The ED has attached assets worth Rs 751.9 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the Congress party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

A provisional order has been issued under PMLA against the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company Young Indian (YI). This includes immovable properties that AJL owns worth Rs 661.69 crore and Rs 90.21 crore that YI possesses in the form of equity shares of AJL, it said in a statement.

