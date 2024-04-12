"National crushes many but nation only trusts PM Modi": Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR: In a veiled dig at the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday said while there may be many 'national crushes', Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his guarantees stand head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to 'national trust'.

Speaking to media persons in Hamirpur, the constituency from which he is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said, "There will doubtlessly be many 'national crushes' in the country, but PM Modi and his guarantees stand alone when it comes to national trust."

He added that the Congress resorts to divisive politics during elections, adding that its true colours have now been exposed. "Whenever elections come around, the Congress switches to divisive politics. You can find numerous examples of their divisive tactics. However, their true colours now stand exposed before the people.

They opposed and stood against the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, dismissing the long-held demand as a figment of imagination. They even questioned the existence of the Ram Setu. But today, the people are more aware and enlightened," he said.

Also targeting jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) had promised to rid the country of corruption but is now immersed in it. "After foraying into the country's political landscape, they had pledged to rid the country of corruption. However, they have now sunk neck-deep in it. The people of Delhi feel cheated today.

They looted public wealth. It's the AAP's brand of politics that has brought the party and its leader to their present straits," he said. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise police case.

The trial court on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody in the liquor policy case till April 15. The ED alleged that the AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged liquor scam.

Notably, the elections to the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies, which fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP, will be held on June 1. (ANI)