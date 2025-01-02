National Conference running visionless, directionless government in J-K: BJP

JAMMU: The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday hit out at the National Conference for running a "visionless and directionless government" in the Union Territory, accusing it of failing to address critical public issues such as water, electricity and jobs shortages, tourism, and key development projects.

The saffron party expressed confidence in its growing popularity and development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the party would emerge stronger in 2025 and win the upcoming elections, including the urban local body and panchayat polls.

"The National Conference is running a government that is both visionless and directionless. The party has failed miserably on all fronts of public importance and not delivered on the poll promises made in its manifesto," the Jammu and Kashmir BJP's chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said.

Sethi strongly criticised the government, accusing it of neglecting public issues.

"In the past two months, the National Conference government has turned a blind eye to critical public issues such as water, electricity, jobs, tourism, and key developmental projects. Instead of addressing these concerns, the government has resorted to excuses, jeopardising both security and development," he said.

Sethi emphasised that despite not being in power, the BJP remained steadfast on the promises made in its election manifesto. "These promises are not mere rhetoric but commitments made after thorough financial and developmental considerations."

He accused the National Conference government of lacking leadership and a clear vision, he said.

"The chief minister has lost the confidence of senior party leaders and the public alike. Promises made without a roadmap or financial planning are doomed to fail, as seen in Delhi and Punjab. The same fate awaits National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir," Sethi said.

He also questioned the role of the deputy chief minister in controversies such as the Katra ropeway project.

"The attempts to politicise public issues highlight the failure of governance under National Conference leadership," he added.

Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, Sethi said "projects like the Katra-Delhi road and railway expansions are designed to boost tourism and trade in the region. A single train can transform villages, towns, and cities along its route. "The BJP remains committed to improving infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir."

Sethi reiterated the BJP's commitment to youth and women empowerment.

"We are working with the Union government to create job opportunities and conduct more recruitment drives. Women's socioeconomic welfare is being addressed through a multi-pronged approach," the BJP leader said.

"The massive vote share of the BJP in the 2024 elections reflected the trust of the people of in the party's pro-people approach. We are dedicated to strengthening this faith in 2025 and beyond," Sethi said.