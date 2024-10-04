Naidu should apologise to people, says Jagan after SC verdict on Tirupati laddu

AMARAVATI: Welcoming the Supreme Court constituting an independent SIT to probe into allegations of use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should apologise for misleading people.

Cancelling the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Andhra chief minister, the Supreme Court has pointed out Naidu's "true picture', Reddy said at a press conference and alleged that Naidu had been spreading lies.

"... When the Supreme Court has passed such comments, if he (Naidu) has any devotion towards God, he should apologise to people. He should pray to Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy that he committed a mistake. He has not done any of it but on top of that they (TDP) are (spreading false information) releasing posts through their Twitter handle," Jagan said.

Reading out the order, Reddy said the Supreme Court has also made it clear that God should not be brought into politics.

"It is evident from these (Supreme Court) comments and also judgements pronounced that whatever Chandrababu Naidu has been speaking, the Supreme Court, categorically reprimanded Naidu," he said.

The apex said the SIT will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior FSSAI official and the probe will be supervised by the CBI Director.

A person who is in the capacity of chief minister is provoking religious sentiments for political malafide intent, Jagan alleged.

"He (Naidu) does not have devotion or care about God. He can even use the Almighty for political gains," the YSRCP chief claimed.

"I am praying to God that this sin (Naidu's acts) should not fall on the people of Andhra Pradesh. It should be confined to the CM only and to the alliance that is carrying the burden of Naidu," Jagan said.

Giving the chronological order of the events at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the former chief minister alleged that the laddu adulteration allegations were aimed at political mileage, and they would degrade temples and prasadam.

According to him, during the previous regime, the ghee was rejected 18 times due to quality issues, while between 2014 and 2019, during Chandrababu Naidu's rule, the tankers were returned 14 times.

The TTD executive officer who was handpicked by Naidu himself said that the adulterated ghee was never used in making laddu prasadam. "Venkateswara Swamy knows how to punish these people," he said.

The Supreme Court has made strong comments on Naidu as it understood that Gods should not be dragged into politics, Jagan said.

Replying to a query on 'Sanatana Dharma' comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawana Kalyan, Jagan asked if he knew what it meant.

"You are in that alliance. Chandrababu himself committed a mistake. Even a six-year-old boy sees it. When he is creating doubts in the minds of crores of people, you are also part of it. You are also moving forward with spreading those lies. You are talking about 'Sanatana Dharma'. Is it correct what we are doing?," the former CM said.