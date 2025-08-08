Nagaland governor La Ganesan admitted to Chennai hospital following head injury

CHENNAI: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, 80, has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in the city after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his residence in T. Nagar on Friday.

According to sources, Ganesan collapsed at home and was brought to the emergency department in an unconscious state. Preliminary assessments indicated the possibility of internal injuries, and he has been admitted for further evaluation and treatment.

Hospital sources further stated that a medical team is monitoring his condition closely. Further updates on his health are expected after detailed diagnostic tests.

Ganesan, who has been serving as Nagaland Governor since February 2023, was earlier the Governor of Manipur and has held various organisational roles including the Tamil Nadu president in the Bharatiya Janata Party.