Mystery continues over Bengal Governor's midnight confidential communiques

KOLKATA: Even after 14 hours have passed since West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose sent two confidential communiques to the state and Union government at the midnight hours of Saturday, mystery continues to prevail over the contents.

The mystery continues since after intimating the media persons just a few minutes for the midnight communique, Raj Bhavan has maintained a total silence in the matter since then. Equally silent had been the functionaries of the state secretariat.

The mystery has deepened for various reasons. First of all, the communiques have been forwarded at a time when the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee was at New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit dinner.

Secondly, on Saturday night, although Raj Bhavan has confirmed that one of two communiques have been forwarded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they remained vague on the exact department under the Union government where the Governor's second communique has been forwarded.

On Saturday afternoon when Bose was questioned about his recent tussle with the Secretariat on the state university issues, the Governor responded: "Wait for the stroke of the midnight hour today."

In the evening of Saturday, Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi went to the Governor's House and had a meeting with Bose that lasted for over an hour. After the meeting, neither the Governor nor the Chief Secretary communicated about the matter discussed.