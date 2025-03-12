"Myself know 7-8 languages": Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy supports three-language policy

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy voiced her support for the three-language policy in the National Education Policy (NEP), which encourages students to learn multiple languages.

Reflecting on her own experience with languages, she stated, "I have always believed that one can learn multiple languages and I myself know 7-8 languages. So I enjoy learning and children can earn a lot."

Earlier, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram slammed the Union Government on the issue of the three-language policy. He stated that Tamil Nadu is well served on two language formula, i.e, English and Tamil and that making the "third language" compulsory is "completely unacceptable."

"Tamil Nadu is very clear and well served the two-language formula - English and Tamil. English connects us with the world of commerce and science, and Tamil preserves our culture and identity. If anyone wants to learn a third language, it is of their own accord. There is no reason to make it compulsory. To thrust a third language on us would be completely unacceptable, and the Union government must be flexible in implementing its policies," he said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "BJP should realise that the language issue is a sensitive emotional matter... Anything that hurts people's sentiments should not be promoted... Dharmendra Pradhan is unnecessarily causing division in the society... We in the opposition stand for unity, and that is why we walked out of Parliament yesterday... BJP has hidden agendas in the NEP (National Education Policy) ..."

Earlier, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Education Minister lashed out at the opposition for claiming that the government wants to divide society by using languages and said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never use language to do such a "sin."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also lashed out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its opposition to the three-language policy, accusing the Stalin government of creating a "political mess" in Tamil Nadu and denying children their "right to learn."