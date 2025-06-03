My intention was only to foster unity, says Kamal Haasan on Kannada language row

CHENNAI: In a recent press release to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Bengaluru, actor Kamal Haasan clarified that his remarks about the origin of the Kannada language were intended to foster unity and highlight the shared bonds among people, emphasising that everyone is part of the same family.

In a two-page statement, the actor expressed his deep and enduring connection with all South Indian languages. “I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India,” he stated.

He further added that cinema should serve as a bridge between people, not a wall that divides them. “I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect,” he said.

Kamal’s remark that “Kannada was born out of Tamil” at the audio release of his upcoming film 'Thug Life' in Chennai in the last week of May stoked a controversy, triggering protests in the neighbouring state.

In response, KFCC announced that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Kamal issues a public apology for his comments.

Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam, is all set to hit the screens on June 5. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film has an ensemble cast of Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, and Nasser in key roles. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life has music composed by AR Rahman. Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera, while Sreekar Prasad is in charge of cuts. The action sequences are choreographed by stunt duo Anbariv.

(With inputs from PTI)