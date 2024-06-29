Music of Mangeshkar family preaches devotion as well patriotism: RSS chief

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the music of the Mangeshkar family preaches devotion as well as patriotism.

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Swarswamini Asha’ on legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who turned 90 last September, Bhagwat said that the purpose of music is not just entertainment alone but that its effect should also be beneficial to society.

The book has pieces by 90 writers with some rare photographs of the nonagenarian versatile singer.

“I had respect for the Mangeshkar family even before I met them. Their music is the one that not only preaches music but also devotion and patriotism,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhosale recalled her association with Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. Her brother music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar was also present at the event here.

She also dwelled upon how different music directors had left an imprint on her singing.

Music, like an ever-flowing river, never ends, she had told PTI last year ahead of her 90th birthday.

Asha Bhosle’s elder sister and melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in February 2022.