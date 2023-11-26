Murmu unveils Ambedkar's statue in SC on Constitution Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture.

The unveiling was followed by the plantation of saplings by President Murmu and CJI Chandrachud.

The event was attended by several judges of the top court.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.