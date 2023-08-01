Mumbai train firing :Rly police records statement of witnesses

MUMBAI : The Government Railway Police (GRP) involved with the probe into the firing incident of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on the Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra, has recorded statements of more than three passengers so far, a GRP official said today. A five-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the incident in which the RPF constable allegedly shot dead four persons on a moving train, officials said.

According to officials, the RPF constable identified as Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers near Palghar station on July 31. The high-level committee led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the RPF comprises P C Sinha, the Principal Chief Security commissioner of Western Railway, Ajoy Sadany, the Principal Chief Security commissioner of Central Railway, Narsingh the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of the North Western Railway, J P Rawat, the Principal Chief Medical Director of the North Central Railway and Prabhat, the Principal Chief Personnel Officer of the West Central Railway.

GRP officials said that the passengers whose statements are being recorded were present on the train at the time of the incident. Police are also trying to reach out to passengers and requesting them to come forward to record their statements as many of the witnesses are horrified by the incident and not ready to record the statements, said an official.

Police said that they have been attempting to reach witnesses through the IRCTC ticket booking list and are also scrutinising CCTV footage as part of their investigations. Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai against the constable identified as Chetan Kumar under sections 302, Arms Act and Railway Police Act and he was arrested.

Chief PRO Western Railway, Sumit Thakur said, "In an unfortunate incident in Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, a police constable shot at his colleague escort-in-charge ASI Tika Ram. The reason for this is not established yet. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three other civilians died. Constable was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar. Further investigation is on." Meanwhile, Western Railway Police Commissioner said, "He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn't feeling well and lost his calm. There was no argument " RPF officials said that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956). According to a statement by the RPF, “It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram.

The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI." According to a statement by Western Railway, an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the passengers who died and the family of ASI Tikaram will receive dues as per service rules.