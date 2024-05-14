Mumbai hoarding crash toll mounts to 14, 43 injured

MUMBAI: A gigantic advertising hoarding erected by a private party was uprooted and collapsed onto several homes, and a petrol pump in Pant Magar around 4:15 p.m., injuring and trapping scores.

Till late Monday night, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, MDRF, and MMRDA teams managed to rescue more than 60 people trapped under the debris of the crashed hoarding.

Besides, in another tragedy, a multi-storeyed vertical steel parking lot crashed near Shreeji Towers in Wadala crushing a dozen vehicles.

At least two more persons were killed in other duststorm-related tragedies that disrupted road traffic and hit airport operations for 66 minutes.

Taking serious cognisance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Mumbai Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

"I have also ordered the BMC authorities to carry out a special audit of all the hoardings in Mumbai and remove all the illegal ones from the city," Shinde told media persons while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of all the deceased.