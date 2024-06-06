MP: Three dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas during bid to rescue cow from well

SATNA: Three persons died and two others were hospitalised in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh after they inhaled suspected poisonous gas that emanated from a well, which they entered to rescue a cow, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Umri village on Wednesday night, he said.

"A group of villagers noticed that a cow has fallen into a well accidentally, following which three of them climbed down with ropes to save the animal," Nagoud police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said.

However, they suffered from breathlessness after entering the well. One of them, who managed to come out, fell unconscious. After that, the villagers alerted the police, he said.

A police team reached the spot and with their help, some local residents entered the well by covering their faces with wet cloths to rescue those trapped inside, Pandey said.

Although the villagers managed to bring the three men out of the well, they could not be saved. A doctor, who was called to the spot, declared them dead, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Singh (45), Ramratan (22) and Vishnu (24).

Two other persons, who also suffered injuries while trying to rescue those the victims, were admitted to a local government-run hospital, he said.

According to the official, one of them was later discharged, while the doctors are monitoring the condition of the other.

The cow also died after falling into the well, he said, adding that a case was registered and further probe was underway.