MP: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Indore; rescue operations on

INDORE: The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has started a rescue operation to save people stuck in the waterlogged areas caused due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Due to heavy rainfall prevailing here since Friday evening, various parts of the city have been waterlogged. SDERF teams, police teams, district administration and municipal corporation teams continuously evacuated the people stuck in settlements built on the lower regions and on the banks of drains in the city.





SDERF district commandant, Vinod Osho Gautam told ANI, "SDERF teams are conducting the rescue operation along with home guards, municipal corporation, district administration and police team. The team is going to the lower settlements where water is logged and running the rescue operations." A total of four teams of SDERF are working in the district consisting of 32 people. Boats have also been sent to three places so that people can be evacuated safely from the waterlogged areas, he added.





Gautam also said, “During the rescue operation, as soon as we received information about a 25-year-old pregnant woman stuck in the Sanwer area in the city, the SDRF team along with the medical team reached the woman's house in a boat for the delivery. The woman gave birth to a son.”

Meanwhile, SDERF team also rescued the people living in camps on the banks of a river in the Rau area in the city who got trapped after the water level of the river increased. "As soon as the SDERF team received information from the district administration, they reached there and rescued 21 people safely," Gautam said.





Besides, according to Indore Meteorological Department official Hiralal Khapedia, this year, a total of over 39 inches of rainfall has occurred so far till Saturday afternoon.

While about 10 inches of rainfall occurred between 7 am on Friday and 11 am on Saturday.












