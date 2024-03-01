MP: CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Vikramotsav 2024, Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain

UJJAIN: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated 'Vikramotsav 2024', 'Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair' and a two-day 'Regional Industry Conclave 2024' in Ujjain district on Friday.

CM Yadav also transferred an amount of Rs 1576 crore to 1.29 crore beneficiaries of 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Brahmin Yojana' and an amount of Rs 85 crore to more than 2.45 lakh girls under 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "We are launching this programme in the name of Emperor Vikramaditya, taking pride in our glorious past. Ujjain is one of the seven holiest cities in the world. 'Emperor Vikramaditya' is a much respected and celebrated figure from our glorious past. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special events are being launched today in Ujjain with the aim of making Madhya Pradesh the Number One state. A new direction will open up through the Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair."

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also congratulated the leading industry groups and provided them with land allotment letters for investment in the state as part of the two-day 'Regional Industry Conclave 2024' organised here.

The CM said investments by various industrial groups would create new employment opportunities in the state.

CM Yadav also inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan for various units through a single click on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav told ANI, "I am extremely happy about the fact that over the last 18 years, the Vikramotsav trade fair has become a popular calendar event here. Ujjain is seen not only as a religious but also as an industrial centre. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the pride and glory of ancient cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Ujjain are being restored."

He added that the Regional Industry Conclave would be continued in the state, adding that similar events would also be organised in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa divisions in the coming days.