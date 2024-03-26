MP CM Mohan Yadav extends greetings to citizens on Holi Bhai Dooj, participates in 'Nari Shakti Vandan' in Sagar

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday extended wishes to the citizens of the state on the occasion of Holi Bhai Dooj.

The CM has also said that he is happy that he is a worker of a party which lifted a sister from the tribal community to the post of President.

"Election time is going on and all the political parties are engaged in it with their respective strengths. I am happy that I am a worker of that party which for the first time in our country lifted a sister from the tribal community to the post of President. Today is the festival of Bhai Dooj. Today I am going to celebrate Bhai Dooj festival. I also extend my wishes to all the citizens of the state on this occasion," CM Yadav said.

"PM Narendra Modi has promised to bring 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. No one else can do this. After independence, Congress ruled for a long time, their leader was also the Prime Minister, but they stayed away from this decision. I hope people will appreciate and welcome his (PM Modi) decision. This shows the dedication of BJP towards the sisters of the nation," the CM said.

Women have been given opportunities in all types of fields and the women are moving forward in all fields. The Madhya Pradesh government has also continuously worked for the women to move forward, he added.

A university named after Rani Avantika Bai University has been dedicated to Sagar. A cabinet meeting was held in Jabalpur in the name of Rani Durgavati. The state government will keep continuously taking such good decisions, CM Yadav further said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also participated in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' program in Sagar district and addressed the public on the occasion.

"India and Indian culture is a big mystery for the people of the world. A specialty of our country is that there are over two hundred countries in the world but no country is named on the basis of mother. There is only one country, that is 'Mother India'," CM said.

"We get birth from our mother and the love we receive from our sister are also no less than that from our mother. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I salute all the sisters. The tilak applied on our forehead and the thread in our hands from our sisters are the basis of our strength and we get the courage to fight any force in the world."

He also hails prime minister Narendra Modi over his Swachh Bharat mission, PM awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, women empowerment, New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and others on the occasion.