MP: 5-year-old girl's rape by drunk teen brutal and cruel, says doc; victim needed 28 stitches

GWALIOR: A 5-year-old girl in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh is battling for her life after being raped brutally by an inebriated teen boy, the ordeal leaving her with grievous injuries on her private parts, scratch and bite marks on the face and 28 stitches to close the wounds.

Incensed residents of the area protested after coming to know of the incident, while Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is MP from nearby Guna, called the victim "my daughter" and promised the culprit would not be spared.

The horrific incident took place amid a marriage function on February 22 when the 17-year-old accused, who has been arrested, took her to an isolated house and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule said on Friday.

"The victim's family found her unconscious in the house with blood stains as well as scratch and bite marks on the face. She was given initial treatment at the local government hospital before being shifted to Gwalior for specialised care," Mule said underlining the brutality of the child's ordeal.

"The girl arrived in a very bad state, She has suffered grievous injuries in her anal area, which was reconstructed by a team of doctors. She had a very dangerous tear between her legs, deep wounds on her jaw and head. She required 28 stitches to close the wounds. The accused has dealt with her with unimaginable cruelty and it is God's grace that we have been able to save her life," Government Medical College Dean Dr RKS Dhakad said.

In a message on X, Scindia said he had spoken to the victim's kin on phone and had assured them of all help.

The minister said he had also directed the district administration and the Shivpuri Superintendent of Police to take strict action that would act as a deterrent against such crimes.

"My daughter is currently admitted in the hospital and her condition is stable. I am constantly in touch with the team of doctors. There is no place for such crimes in our region and state," he said.

"The safety of women and daughters is the first priority of our government. The culprits will not be spared and the daughter and her family will definitely get justice. In this hour of crisis, I stand with the victim's family and assure them of all possible help," Scindia further said in his message on X.

Additional SP Mule said the boy, who was drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Several protesting residents said the government must take exemplary action in the case so that no one dares to think of committing such a heinous crime.