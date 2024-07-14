Mother's suicide bid claims 4 children's lives in Madhya Pradesh

MANDSAUR: Four children drowned after their mother jumped into a well with themIn an attempt to die by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pipalkheda village in Garoth, about 100 km from the district headquarters, in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Locals managed to rescue Sugna Bai (40) from the water body but could not save her children in time, he said.

Bodies of Arvind (11), Anusha (9), Bittu (6) and Kartik (3) were fished out of the well later, Additional Superintendent of Police Hemlata Kuril told reporters.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Sugna's husband, Rodu Singh, thrashed her on Saturday evening, following which she left home with her children and took refuge at a nearby school, she said.

After staying for the night, the woman jumped into the well with the children around 6 am, the official said.

Bodies of the children were sent for post-mortem, and further probe is underway, she said.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.