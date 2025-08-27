Mother, toddler killed, 9 injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

PALGHAR: A 24-year-old woman and her toddler were killed and nine others injured after a part of a 13-year-old “illegal” building collapsed in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in the area and Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, while firefighters and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out a rescue operation at the site, he said.

The rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment on Narangi Road in Virar of Vasai taluka, crashed onto a nearby chawl around 12.05 am. Constructed in 2012, the building has 50 flats and the collapsed part had 12 apartments, he said.

Rescuers have pulled 11 persons, some with serious injuries, from the debris so far and two of them have been declared dead, said the official from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

Citing preliminary information, Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer of Palghar, said the rear portion of Ramabai Apartment fell on the adjoining chawl, trapping multiple residents.

“Unfortunately, we have lost Aarohi Omkar Jovil, aged 24, and Utkarsha Jovil, aged 1. Both were found unresponsive under the rubble and declared dead upon arrival at hospital,” Kadam.

The injured have been sent to hospitals in Virar, about 60 km from Mumbai, and neighbouring Nalasopara.

“Our priority is to ensure that no one remains trapped under the debris. We are continuing search operations using advanced equipment and trained rescue personnel,” said Kadam.

A VVMC spokesperson told the media at the crash site that two teams of the NDRF were working to clear the debris and find out if any more persons are trapped beneath.

“The building, which has two wings, is “illegal,” he said.

A witness said the tragedy has marred the Ganesh festival celebrations planned by the building residents.

A temporary barricade has been set up around the site to manage crowd and facilitate ongoing efforts. Structural engineers are also assessing the remaining portions of the building for further risk, said Kadam.

“We are also working with municipal authorities to assess the structural stability of nearby buildings and the cause of the collapse. Residents from adjoining structures have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution,” he added.