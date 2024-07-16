Mother, son killed in house collapse as rains wreak havoc in Kerala

KOCHI: A mother and son were killed when a wall of their house collapsed on Monday night, as heavy rains continued to lash many parts of central and northern Kerala, causing widespread destruction.

The incident was reported from Kottekad in the Vadakkanchery police station limits, in Palakkad district.

The deceased have been identified as Sulochana, 53, and her son Ranjith, 33, according to police.

The mother and son were crushed to death when the wall inside their old house collapsed on them while they were sleeping, the police said.

The local people found them dead on Tuesday morning.

Incidents of trees being uprooted and minor landslides were reported from several areas of the central and northern districts, officials said.

The shutters of Malankara and Kallarkutty dams were raised to release excess water, officials said, urging those living on the shores of the Periyar, Muthirappuzha, Thodupuzha, and Muvattupuzha rivers to exercise vigil.