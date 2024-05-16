Mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia reach Gwalior for last rites, final tributes

GWALIOR: The mortal remains of Union Minister Jyotriaditya Scindia's mother and erstwhile 'Rajmata' of the Gwalior Royal Family, Madhavi Raje Scindia, were brought to her residence in Gwalior for last rites on Thursday.

The mortal remains were kept on the premises of the palace for final tributes by people, scheduled prior to the last rites.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was present with his family members as the mortal remains arrived.

Madhavi Raje Scindia passed away after her two month treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi. "Rajmata Scindia was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source said.

Her last breath was reported to be at 9.28 am on Wednesday.

"I was saddened after receiving word of the Rajmata's demise. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences and prayers are with her family," Former state minister Imarti Devi said as she expressed grief over the demise.

The information of her demise was notified through an official statement from Scindia's office on Wednesday.