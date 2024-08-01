More than 50 missing in Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts

SIMLA: More than 50 people are reported missing in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts due to the incidents of cloudbursts in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu said that rescue and relief operations are ongoing. "Very sad news has been received about more than 50 people missing due to a cloudburst in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district and Jaon, Nirmand villages of Kullu.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police, Home Guard and Fire Services are engaged in relief, search and rescue operations. The local administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations smoothly.

I am in touch with the officials and monitoring the relief and rescue operations. The state government is committed to providing all possible assistance," the Chief Minister said in a post.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that 36 people have been reported missing in the Samej area of Shimla district and eight have been reported missing in the Tikken area of Mandi district.

Two bodies have been recovered. "So far, 36 people have been reported missing in the Samej area of Shimla district. Similarly, 8 people are missing in the Tikken area of Mandi, 2 bodies have been recovered, and 1 is injured.

In the Kullu area, the barrage of the power project in Malana has been breached, so people are also stranded, and the road connectivity is currently closed.

The Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting... many bridges have been damaged," said Jagat Singh Negi. Mandi police, in a press release, stated that during the heavy rainfall last night, a cloudburst was reported in Village Rajban near Terang, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Tikkan in Police Sub Division Padhar. Due to the cloudburst, two houses were completely washed away and one was partially damaged.

The SDRF team reached the spot in Shimla for the search and rescue operation. Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda asked all BJP cadres to work towards the rescue and relief of people hit by the cloudburst.

A statement from the Health Minister's office said, "On the sad news of huge losses and disruption of life due to cloudburst in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu and assured all possible help from the central government.

The BJP President JP Nadda, also spoke to former CM and LoP in the Himachal assembly, Jairam Thakur and the BJP State President and directed all BJP workers to engage in relief work."

In his statement, LoP Jairam Thakur said, "I am saddened to hear the news of the loss of life and property in Rajman village near Thaltukhod in Mandi district due to heavy rains last night, many buildings and houses being washed away and many people going missing in Samej and Bagipul areas under Nirmand.

I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief. I also request the state government to ensure relief and rescue operations on a war footing at the sites of devastation caused by heavy rains in the entire state last night.

" Meanwhile, the Mandi district administration has warned residents not to venture near the Beas River as the gates of the Pandoh Dam are being opened. "Due to the heavy rains, the water levels of the Beas River have increased.

This has caused silting and due to this, the gates of the Pandoh Dam have to be opened. Water and silt from the Pandoh dam will be released as well. We appeal to residents to not venture near the river, the statement from the district administration said.