More good news for Sariska as tigress gives birth to four cubs

ALWAR: In a boost to tiger conservation efforts in Rajasthan, a tigress at the Sariska Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, taking their total population in the sanctuary to 48, officials said on Sunday.

The forest department confirmed the birth of the cubs to tigress ST-19, citing camera trap images and ground patrolling in the Bareilly Bari area of the reserve.

This is the third tigress in Sariska to deliver four cubs within a year, following similar births by ST-12 and ST-22.

With the arrival of these four cubs, the tiger population in Sariska has increased to 48, and the buffer zone now houses 11 tigers, including cubs, officials said.

The tiger population in Sariska began to decline sharply in 2002, primarily due to widespread poaching. By 2004-2005, sightings had nearly disappeared, prompting authorities to take action.

Several tigers have been translocated to Sariska from Ranthambore National Park in the state since 2008 to repopulate it.

Rajasthan's Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma shared the news about the birth of the cubs on X, calling it a "promising sign for tiger conservation efforts in the region".

"Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve! Tigress ST-19 has been sighted with four healthy cubs for the first time, making her the third tigress to deliver four cubs in a span of one year," Sharma posted on X.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sangram Singh Katiyar said, "Tigress ST-19 is clearly visible with her cubs in the camera trap footage. We urge the public not to enter the tigress's area to ensure the safety of the newborns."

Katiyar also noted that tourists are increasingly spotting tigers in the area, and praised the successful relocation of a tiger from the buffer zone to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve earlier this year.