More engg seats in offing as AICTE removes cap
NEW DELHI: The cap on increasing the intake of students has been removed for “well-performing” engineering institutions from 2024, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam announced on Wednesday.
Sitharam also said well-performing technical institutions will now be able to get approval from AICTE for three years at once and undergraduate management and computer application courses will now be brought under its ambit.
