'Modi's address will infuse new energy in BJP workers, enrich their approach'

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow virtually attended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

CM Yogi praised the Prime Minister while taking part in the event.

Yogi Adithanath wrote on his Twitter handle, "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign is a movement to realise the dream of self-reliant and developed India and to make Indian democracy even more participatory. To ensure its success, the Prime Minister went to Bhopal to interact with dedicated and hardworking BJP workers and to connect them with the new resolutions of 'New India'."

"This address of the PM will infuse new energy among the workers as well as enrich their approach. Come, join the biggest booth worker discussion program 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' and receive the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister," he wrote further on Twitter.

The event was held in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also praised the PM and said that the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a mantra today and wherever he (PM Modi) goes, the world gets mesmerised.

"We are fortunate that we were born in India, we are fortunate that we are workers of BJP and we are fortunate that we are working in a time when the PM of India is Narendra Modi. A new chapter of welfare of the public and poor people is being written under the leadership of PM Modi," Chouhan said.

"The name 'Modi' has become a mantra today. Wherever PM Modi goes, the world gets mesmerised. When PM Modi gave a speech in the US Parliament, the Members of Parliament there clapped 79 times, gave a standing ovation 15 times," the CM said.

Besides addressing the booth workers on the occasion, PM Modi said, "BJP's biggest power is its workers. They have made the party the largest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party."

These workers have been selected from all the states through a process defined by the party president JP Nadda via the Namo App. For 10 days, these workers will interact with boot-level BJP workers in election-bound states and share their experiences and best practices.

The exercise is being done to activate the party workers at the lower level five months before the upcoming assembly elections.PM Modi further said that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world.

"We are not the workers who sit in the air-conditioned rooms and issue fatwas. We go to the people and remain determined round the clock," Modi added.