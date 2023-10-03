Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states.

PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

According to Prime Minister's Office, it is built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore, the steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel. NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socioeconomic development of the region.

Moreover, the PM will also dedicate a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.



Prime Minister will also flag off the Taroki–Raipur DEMU Train Service.

These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.

Prime Minister will also dedicate a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.

After Chhattisgarh, PM Modi will reach Nizamabad, Telangana, where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 8000 crore, in important sectors like power, rail, and Health. With the vision of increasing power generation with improved energy efficiency in the country, the first 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC will be dedicated to the nation. It will provide low-cost power to Telangana and provide a boost to the economic development of the state. It will also be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

Telangana’s rail infrastructure will get a boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet.

The electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool will help in improving the average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region. Prime Minister will also flag off the Siddipet-Secunderabad-Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region.

Furthermore, in an effort will augment health infrastructure in Telangana, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the State under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet). These CCBs will augment district-level critical care infrastructure across Telangana benefiting the people of the state. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.