Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet

NEW DELHI: The eighth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on May 27, will deliberate on eight prominent themes, including Viksit Bharat@2047, thrust on MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development, and Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure.

As a prelude to the Governing Council meeting, the second chief secretaries conference was held in January where these themes were extensively discussed.