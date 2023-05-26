Begin typing your search...

Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet

Modi

ByDt Next BureauDt Next Bureau|25 May 2023 10:04 PM GMT
Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet
X

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The eighth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on May 27, will deliberate on eight prominent themes, including Viksit Bharat@2047, thrust on MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development, and Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure.

As a prelude to the Governing Council meeting, the second chief secretaries conference was held in January where these themes were extensively discussed.

ModiNITI Aayog Governing Council meetNiti Aayog
Dt Next Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X