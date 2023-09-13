Modi to arrive at BJP headquarters to attend Central Election Committee

NEW DELHI: Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are arriving at party headquarters in the national capital where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive for the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee to discuss Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections. PM Modi will be visiting the party headquarters for the first time after the completion of the G20 summit in Delhi.

The G20 summit, which saw the participation of heads of state of 30 countries as well as delegates of leading international organisations, concluded successfully in the national capital on September 10. The summit led to the consolidation of a comprehensive framework with the objective of fostering enhanced collaboration among the G20 member nations, the European Union, and the African Union, which was formally inducted into the bloc at the New Delhi summit.

The big-ticket event, for which the national capital was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at the Pragati Maidan. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold the mantle till the end of November. The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the opening day of the summit. The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paragraphs of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus of all member states, including China and Russia. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or the Chair’s Summary. Also, the declaration being the most ambitious, contained 112 outcomes — both the outcomes and annexed documents — which is two-and-a-half- times more than any other.

PM Modi made the announcement and congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.' Another big takeaway of the declaration was the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance. PM Modi said that it marks a watershed moment in India’s quest towards sustainability and clean energy. Notably, during India’s presidency of the G20, raising the voice of the Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to ‘One Earth One Family One Future’. PM Modi stated earlier that India's G20 Presidency was a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it became “People’s G20” as crores of Indians were connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.