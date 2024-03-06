Modi to address on Thursday his first rally in Srinagar since abrogation of Art 370

SRINAGAR: In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit as Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the prime minister's rally, has been draped in tricolour, officials said.

Modi will attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the stadium in Srinagar and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory, according to an official statement.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister's scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In Srinagar, several schools falling along the route to be taken by the prime minister have been closed for Wednesday and Thursday while board examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed till next month.

The statement said Modi will launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

He will launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora' campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

Modi will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs, the statement said.

In a step that will provide a major boost to the agri-economy of the region under the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP) to be launched by the prime minister, the statement said it will cover the full spectrum of activities in three major domains of horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry.

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill-development training and about 2,000 farmers' service centres will be established and robust value chains put in place for the welfare of the farming community.

The tourism projects to be launched by Modi are in line with his vision to improve the overall experience of tourists and pilgrims visiting prominent pilgrimage and tourism sites across the country by building world-class infrastructure and amenities at these sites, the statement said.

Besides the Hazratbal shrine project, the initiatives include tourism facilities in the Northeast Circuit in Meghalaya, Spiritual Circuit in Bihar and Rajasthan, Rural and Tirthankar Circuit in Bihar and some other projects in states such as Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister will also launch 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.

He will also launch the first-ever countrywide initiative to identify the pulse of the nation on tourism in the form of 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024', the statement said.

The 'Chalo India Global Diaspora' Campaign aims at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism in India.

"The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the Prime Minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than three crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the officials said tight security arrangements have been made for the visit of the prime minister.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers all along the routes to be taken by Prime Minister Modi during his stay in Srinagar while barricades have been established at many places to prevent movement of the people during his visit, they said.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.

Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum river and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities, the officials said.