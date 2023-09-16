Begin typing your search...

Modi pays rich tributes to ex-Singapore PM on 100th birth anniversary

As Singapore's prime minister, Lee spearheaded its industrialisation and economic growth after it became a sovereign country. His leadership is credited for its rise as a prosperous city-state

ByPTIPTI|16 Sep 2023 12:00 PM GMT
Modi pays rich tributes to ex-Singapore PM on 100th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Lee Kuan Yew, widely hailed as the founder of modern Singapore, on his 100th birth anniversary, saying his foresight and relentless pursuit of excellence are a testament to his personal greatness.

As Singapore's prime minister, Lee spearheaded its industrialisation and economic growth after it became a sovereign country. His leadership is credited for its rise as a prosperous city-state.

Modi said on X, "My tributes to the great Lee Kuan Yew on the special occasion of his 100th birth anniversary." "His visionary leadership played a key role in Singapore's transformation. His foresight and relentless pursuit of excellence are a testament to his personal greatness. His work continues to inspire leaders worldwide," he said.

NationLee Kuan YewNarendra ModiSingapore's transformationBirth Anniversary
PTI

