Modi may one day claim he is 'very popular' & there is no need for democracy: Kharge in RS

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he may one day claim that he is "very popular" and there is no need for democracy and elections.

He also accused the BJP government of "misusing" probe agencies to target political opponents and destabilise governments led by opposition parties, and asked why the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department become active only in states ruled by opposition parties and ahead of elections.

Participating in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha accused the government of bias against members of the opposition and misusing central agencies to force them to become turncoats, and said people will lose faith in democracy.

"I don't know when the PM will declare the last election. PM will claim that he is very popular and there is no need for democracy," Kharge said.

"The BJP is trying to destabilise elected governments in states and are targeting big political opponents through misuse of probe agencies. The BJP is misusing its power at the Centre while attempting to remove opposition governments and still is unable to make its own chief ministers there," he alleged.

Referring to the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his subsequent arrest by the ED on Wednesday, Kharge claimed that he is being framed in a false case.

"The question is that if the ED, CBI and I-T (department) are so neutral as this government claims, then why are they active ahead of elections and why are they active only in opposition INDIA alliance states," he asked.

He claimed that 411 MLAs have switched sides due to threats from agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department.

Referring to the political situation in Jharkhand, he alleged that Soren's successor was not sworn in immediately despite having the support of a majority of the MLAs.

The tribal successor met the governor again on Thursday and "he told them to take oath at 12.30 pm next day. For a vote of confidence, he said, 'I am giving 8-10 days'. This is for opposition," Kharge said.

Whereas in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's resignation was accepted in "15 minutes", followed by his fresh oath as chief minister.

Everything was done in half an hour in Bihar, while in Jharkhand, where an opposition party is in power, it was done differently, he alleged.

"Is this democracy?... If you keep treating (the opposition) like this, people will lose faith on democracy," Kharge said.

The Congress chief said leaders of his party are labelled as corrupt but once they join the BJP, they become "clean" and all cases against them are dropped.

"Those who don't listen (to the ruling party) go to jail. This is your policy and you preach us (on democracy)," he said.

Kharge said ever since the prime minister assumed power, prices of essential commodities have risen, but the government claims there is no price rise.

"The truth is that the BJP has given single digit growth, double digit inflation and has given guarantee of doom to the common people due to rising unemployment," Kharge alleged.

Piyush Goyal, leader of the House, objected to this, following which Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Kharge to authenticate his points.

Replying to it, Kharge said: "I would go to market with Goyal and authenticate it."

Kharge said there was a fight between two ideologies in the country - one that adopted the policy of 'divide and rule' and the other that wanted welfare of all and ensuring justice to all.

"Under the present government, in the last 10 years constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity have been destroyed. But the Congress party has ensured that justice is accorded to women, youth, farmers, poor and SC/ST/OBC/minorities," he said.

Referring to the security breach in Parliament during the Winter session, Kharge said the government failed to protect the House, which is the temple of democracy.

He said that those who have been arrested for the breach have given an affidavit claiming that they were being tortured and given electric shocks and forced to accept allegiance to an opposition party.

On farmers, he said their real income has dropped by 1.5 per cent between 2016-17 and 2020-21 despite the government's assurance to double their income.

In the last five years, the government failed to spend and surrender more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the budget for agriculture.

On the Manipur violence, Kharge said the prime minister speaks for hours on his favourite topics but keeps mum on Manipur despite houses being burnt and people being killed there.

Referring to the changes in the rule of appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, Kharge alleged that the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission is in danger.

He also criticised the government after a video clip purportedly showed Indian shepherds confronting Chinese soldiers after being stopped from grazing their animals in an area in eastern Ladakh.

He also accused the government of weakening the federal structure and said the demands from states ruled by parties other than the BJP are being denied.

Kharge also raised the demand for a caste-based census and said it will bring to light the prevailing economic situation and help improve government schemes.

"If you do not do it, we will do it for sure after coming (to power). This is the demand from every state. People who believe in social justice would accept that," he said.